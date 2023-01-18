Alpha Finance Lab 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.29 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000556 BTC on major exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $115.50 million and $6.29 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.17 or 0.01396963 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006836 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000211 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015772 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00033170 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.36 or 0.01749287 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

