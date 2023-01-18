American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Position Reduced by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,122 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $14,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 508.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.82.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.0 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $94.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.25. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

