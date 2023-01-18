American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives $64.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.75.

AIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 45.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 620,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,708,000 after acquiring an additional 193,097 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 49.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of American International Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,251,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

American International Group stock opened at $63.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.27 and a 200-day moving average of $56.12. The firm has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.61%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

