Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLDGet Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.42, but opened at $12.86. Amicus Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 20,911 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FOLD. StockNews.com upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $54,754.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,903,076.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $54,754.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,903,076.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $117,090.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 823,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,500,965.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,285,585 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 812,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after acquiring an additional 31,957 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 122.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 217,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 24.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 45.2% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 914,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,819,000 after buying an additional 284,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,864,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,381,000 after buying an additional 312,291 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average is $11.28.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.94%. The company had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

