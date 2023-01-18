Ampleforth Hits Market Cap of $57.56 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $57.56 million and $938,835.38 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth token can currently be bought for $1.25 or 0.00005984 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth’s launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 46,143,293 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,031,113 tokens. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#.

Ampleforth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds.For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples.Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

