AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Shares Down 2%

Shares of AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) were down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.47 and last traded at $10.51. Approximately 8,501 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,079,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.
AMTD Digital Trading Up 5.2 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.51.
About AMTD Digital
AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. It operates through three segments: SpiderNet Ecosystem Solutions, Digital Financial Services, and Corporate. The company offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation.
