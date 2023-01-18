Analysts Set Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Price Target at $49.20

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.17.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALBO shares. Cowen lowered Albireo Pharma to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Albireo Pharma from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Albireo Pharma Price Performance

ALBO opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $908.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.81. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma ( NASDAQ:ALBO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 228.51% and a negative return on equity of 97.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will post -7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 4,397.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

