Analysts Set Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Price Target at $12.33

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AUPH. StockNews.com began coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.87. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $20.48.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $55.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.11 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 26.03% and a negative net margin of 89.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.