Analysts Set boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Target Price at GBX 76.57

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 76.57 ($0.93).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BOO. Barclays set a GBX 30 ($0.37) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.71) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.71) to GBX 36 ($0.44) in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

boohoo group Price Performance

Shares of LON BOO opened at GBX 48.07 ($0.59) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £609.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 41.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 46.20. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30 ($0.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 114.35 ($1.40).

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

