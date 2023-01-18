Analysts Set Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Target Price at $40.45

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAGGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.45.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,457,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,209,000 after purchasing an additional 640,197 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,918,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,151,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,055,000 after purchasing an additional 401,379 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after purchasing an additional 841,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,387,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,694,000 after purchasing an additional 57,111 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

Conagra Brands stock opened at $40.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average of $35.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.57. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAGGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

