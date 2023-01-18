Analysts Set Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Target Price at $40.45

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.45.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,457,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,209,000 after purchasing an additional 640,197 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,918,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,151,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,055,000 after purchasing an additional 401,379 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after purchasing an additional 841,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,387,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,694,000 after purchasing an additional 57,111 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $40.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average of $35.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.57. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

