Analysts Set Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) PT at $28.75

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVRI. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everi

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Everi by 132.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 301,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 172,184 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 40.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 77,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 22,141 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its position in Everi by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 462,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 88,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Everi by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Price Performance

EVRI opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.30. Everi has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $24.23.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.05). Everi had a return on equity of 57.84% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $204.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.66 million. Equities analysts expect that Everi will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

