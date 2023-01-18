Analysts Set Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Price Target at $25.00

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several brokerages have commented on KMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Kennametal by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Kennametal by 2,888.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:KMT opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average of $24.63. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.87.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $494.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.08%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Stories

