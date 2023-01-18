Analysts Set Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) PT at $56.75

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

KRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Kilroy Realty Stock Up 0.6 %

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $40.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $37.15 and a 12-month high of $79.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day moving average is $45.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 111.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $453,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 6,469 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 14.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 163,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter valued at about $678,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

Featured Stories

