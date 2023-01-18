Analysts Set Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) PT at $56.75

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.75.
KRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.
Kilroy Realty Stock Up 0.6 %
Kilroy Realty stock opened at $40.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $37.15 and a 12-month high of $79.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day moving average is $45.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.
Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $453,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 6,469 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 14.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 163,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter valued at about $678,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.
Kilroy Realty Company Profile
Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kilroy Realty (KRC)
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.