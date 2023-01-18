Analysts Set Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Target Price at $11.50

Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCW shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Mister Car Wash to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mister Car Wash

In other Mister Car Wash news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $190,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 71.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 4.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 119.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 17.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 19.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 65.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MCW stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.68 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.