Analysts Set RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Price Target at $21.20

Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.90.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on RXO in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on RXO in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on RXO in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RXO in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on RXO in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

RXO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RXO opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. RXO has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RXO

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RXO will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter worth $1,039,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter worth $2,592,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter worth $14,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

About RXO

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

