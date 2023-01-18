Analysts Set Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target at $64.93

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FOUR shares. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shares of FOUR opened at $64.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 146.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.62. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $66.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.35 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 1.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 419.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 47.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

