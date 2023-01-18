Analyzing Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) and KludeIn I Acquisition (NASDAQ:INKA)

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) and KludeIn I Acquisition (NASDAQ:INKA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.5% of Sterling Check shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of KludeIn I Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Sterling Check shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of KludeIn I Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sterling Check and KludeIn I Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Check 0 1 5 0 2.83 KludeIn I Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Sterling Check currently has a consensus target price of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 13.18%. Given Sterling Check’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sterling Check is more favorable than KludeIn I Acquisition.

This table compares Sterling Check and KludeIn I Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Check $641.88 million 2.36 -$18.53 million $0.30 52.03 KludeIn I Acquisition N/A N/A -$410,000.00 N/A N/A

KludeIn I Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sterling Check.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Check and KludeIn I Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Check 3.87% 12.52% 6.51% KludeIn I Acquisition N/A -44.66% 3.10%

Volatility & Risk

Sterling Check has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KludeIn I Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sterling Check beats KludeIn I Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks. It also provides credential verification services, which include employment verification, education verification, credential verification, professional reference checks, and department of transportation; drug and health screening; onboarding solutions, including Sterling I-9 that integrates a suite of screening and onboarding services and onboarding forms; and workforce, medical license, and motor vehicle records monitoring solutions. The company's services are delivered through its cloud-based technology platform that empowers organizations with real-time and data-driven insights to conduct and manage their employment screening programs. It serves a client base in a range of industries, such as healthcare, gig economy, financial and business services, industrials, retail, contingent, technology, media and entertainment, transportation and logistics, hospitality, education, and government. The company was formerly known as Sterling Ultimate Parent Corp. and changed its name to Sterling Check Corp. in August 2021. Sterling Check Corp. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About KludeIn I Acquisition

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Berkeley, California.

