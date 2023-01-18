Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Buys 270 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,197.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 812,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,012,000 after buying an additional 749,660 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 78.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,802,000 after acquiring an additional 567,520 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,140,714,000 after buying an additional 339,889 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 473.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,666,000 after buying an additional 285,835 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 490,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,921,000 after purchasing an additional 266,487 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $6.50 on Wednesday, hitting $449.07. 43,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,622. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $521.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $364.62 and a 12-month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $570.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.33.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.