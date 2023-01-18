Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives GBX 3,330.83 Average PT from Analysts

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,330.83 ($40.64).

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($46.98) to GBX 4,000 ($48.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,165 ($38.62) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($36.61) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Anglo American to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

AAL stock opened at GBX 3,589 ($43.79) on Wednesday. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 2,487.50 ($30.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.97). The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42. The stock has a market cap of £48.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 770.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,277.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,956.80.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,109 ($37.94) per share, with a total value of £15,824.81 ($19,310.32).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

