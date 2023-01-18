Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.22.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Apple to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Apple Trading Up 0.9 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 435,594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,597,000 after purchasing an additional 32,918 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 93,991 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 212,044 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $135.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.18 and a 200 day moving average of $148.28. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

