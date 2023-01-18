Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given Buy Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $184.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.34.

AAPL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.88. 2,105,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,676,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Apple has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.28.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 5,935.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

