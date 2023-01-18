AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday.

ATR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.83.

AptarGroup stock opened at $114.06 on Friday. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.23.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $836.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.49 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola acquired 3,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.48 per share, for a total transaction of $299,501.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,633.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 24.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,883,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,002,000 after purchasing an additional 571,194 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,637,000. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 71.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 661,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,273,000 after acquiring an additional 275,680 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in AptarGroup by 111.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 488,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,425,000 after buying an additional 257,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in AptarGroup by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,946,000 after buying an additional 237,377 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

