ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
ARC Group Worldwide Price Performance
Shares of ARCW stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. ARC Group Worldwide has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96.
ARC Group Worldwide Company Profile
