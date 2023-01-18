ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ARC Group Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of ARCW stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. ARC Group Worldwide has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96.

ARC Group Worldwide Company Profile

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc provides metal injection molding components in the United States and internationally. The company also offers plastic injection molding and tooling products. It serves aerospace, automotive, defense, medical, and other industries. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Deland, Florida.

