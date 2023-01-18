ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ArcelorMittal from €24.50 ($26.63) to €23.00 ($25.00) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($40.22) to €33.00 ($35.87) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ArcelorMittal from €40.00 ($43.48) to €38.00 ($41.30) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.94.

ArcelorMittal Price Performance

MT stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.20. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $36.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.22 billion. Analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

