ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ArcelorMittal from €24.50 ($26.63) to €23.00 ($25.00) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($40.22) to €33.00 ($35.87) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ArcelorMittal from €40.00 ($43.48) to €38.00 ($41.30) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.94.
MT stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.20. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $36.34.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
