Ardor Trading Up 8.9% Over Last Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 18th. Ardor has a total market cap of $78.18 million and $6.46 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ardor has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0783 or 0.00000377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00077097 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00056169 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009628 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001019 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00023791 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000796 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004912 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000201 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
