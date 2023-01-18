Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of ARKR stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ark Restaurants has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.19.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.88 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 16.34%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.46%.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 10,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $169,080.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,342.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 19, 2022, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 16 fast food concepts and catering operations.

