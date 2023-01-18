ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 18th. During the last week, ARMOR has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One ARMOR token can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a total market cap of $417,008.81 and $15,705.48 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.00427320 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,230.42 or 0.29994729 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.11 or 0.00780437 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. The official website for ARMOR is armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ARMOR is medium.com/@armor.fi.

Buying and Selling ARMOR

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols.Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

