Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Get Asana alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. FMR LLC increased its position in Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its position in Asana by 580.0% in the second quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Asana in the second quarter worth $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Asana by 311.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Asana by 47.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana Price Performance

ASAN stock opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Asana has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $74.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $19.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.14% and a negative return on equity of 190.24%. The company had revenue of $141.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.97 million. Research analysts predict that Asana will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.