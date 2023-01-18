Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.75.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. FMR LLC increased its position in Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its position in Asana by 580.0% in the second quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Asana in the second quarter worth $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Asana by 311.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Asana by 47.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.
Asana Price Performance
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.14% and a negative return on equity of 190.24%. The company had revenue of $141.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.97 million. Research analysts predict that Asana will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Asana Company Profile
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asana (ASAN)
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.