ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. KBC Securities downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Grupo Santander raised ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($521.74) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on ASML from €815.00 ($885.87) to €615.00 ($668.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $696.46.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock traded down $5.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $652.66. 54,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,187. The stock has a market cap of $262.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44. ASML has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $741.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $588.69 and its 200-day moving average is $521.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Trading of ASML

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 30.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $4,585,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of ASML by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.