AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC cut its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 118 ($1.44) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($146.43) to £118 ($143.99) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($146.43) to £130 ($158.63) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,509.78.

NASDAQ:AZN traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.75. 62,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,476,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.64. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $72.12. The company has a market cap of $222.34 billion, a PE ratio of 105.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

