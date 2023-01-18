Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Purchased by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,056 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Atkore worth $8,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Atkore by 11.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,464,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Atkore in the 2nd quarter valued at $376,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Atkore by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 495,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,118,000 after purchasing an additional 49,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atkore in the 2nd quarter valued at $544,000.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $287,181.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,470.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $51,267.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,593.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $287,181.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,470.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,876 shares of company stock valued at $350,699. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Atkore stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.81. 252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,052. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.89. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $128.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.75.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Atkore had a return on equity of 83.88% and a net margin of 23.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

