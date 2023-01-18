Atria Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth $800,000. Pariax LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at $336,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDC opened at $193.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $170.83 and a 12-month high of $210.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.84.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.