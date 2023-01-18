Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 4,631 shares.The stock last traded at $659.80 and had previously closed at $670.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Atrion Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $599.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $610.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.30.

Atrion Announces Dividend

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.63 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 14.16%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $2.15 per share. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeffery Strickland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRI. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Atrion in the third quarter worth $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Atrion during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Atrion in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Atrion by 44.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Atrion in the third quarter worth about $106,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

