AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Lifted by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 46.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 31.0% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 117,090 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 1.0% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services grew its stake in AT&T by 22.7% in the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 99.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

AT&T Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:T opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $137.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.