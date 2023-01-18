Atwater Malick LLC Buys 602 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Atwater Malick LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of STIP opened at $97.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.52. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $106.78.

