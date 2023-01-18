Atwater Malick LLC Has $6.50 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Diageo makes up about 3.6% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Diageo by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of DEO opened at $187.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $212.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Diageo

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.56) to GBX 2,750 ($33.56) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.69) to GBX 4,500 ($54.91) in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($66.26) to GBX 5,010 ($61.13) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,113.33.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.