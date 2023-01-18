Augur Price Up 7.2% Over Last Week (REP)

Augur (REP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Augur has a market cap of $58.91 million and $7.63 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One Augur token can now be bought for about $5.36 or 0.00025784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003020 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.95 or 0.00427768 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,243.46 or 0.30026134 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.76 or 0.00773148 BTC.
Augur Profile
Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net.
Augur Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
