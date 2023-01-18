Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,800 shares, a drop of 59.1% from the December 15th total of 276,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
JG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,237. Aurora Mobile has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.82.
Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 32.02% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter.
Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.
