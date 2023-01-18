AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $884,710.70 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 7,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $884,710.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,587,808 shares in the company, valued at $649,191,533.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AutoNation Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AN traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.88. 1,253,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,092. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $135.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.32 by ($0.32). AutoNation had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 62.53%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 14.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,051,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,698,000 after acquiring an additional 522,990 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 491.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 446,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,107,000 after acquiring an additional 370,972 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after acquiring an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 17.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 843,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,948,000 after acquiring an additional 124,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after acquiring an additional 123,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on AutoNation to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.88.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

