Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AWX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 16,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,127. Avalon has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 million, a P/E ratio of -140.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

