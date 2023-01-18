AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $9,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Colliers Securities cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.78.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $170.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.17. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.69 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.36%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.