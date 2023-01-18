AvocadoCoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.67 Billion (AVDO)

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 18th. One AvocadoCoin token can currently be purchased for $377.87 or 0.01819513 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, AvocadoCoin has traded down 44.6% against the U.S. dollar. AvocadoCoin has a market cap of $5.67 billion and approximately $1,234.71 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AvocadoCoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00427567 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,242.44 or 0.30012085 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.79 or 0.00768231 BTC.

AvocadoCoin Profile

AvocadoCoin was first traded on August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AvocadoCoin is www.avocadocoin.com.

AvocadoCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AvocadoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AvocadoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AvocadoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AvocadoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AvocadoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.