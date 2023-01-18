AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €34.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) has been given a €34.00 ($36.96) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.17% from the company’s previous close.

CS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €33.30 ($36.20) target price on AXA in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($36.96) price objective on AXA in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($36.96) price objective on AXA in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($35.00) price objective on AXA in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €32.50 ($35.33) price objective on AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

AXA Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of EPA:CS opened at €28.06 ($30.50) on Wednesday. AXA has a 1 year low of €22.13 ($24.05) and a 1 year high of €27.69 ($30.10). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €26.93 and its 200-day moving average price is €24.68.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

