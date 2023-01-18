Axie Infinity (AXS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $123.33 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $8.10 or 0.00039124 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $818.95 million and $123.33 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00031415 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004812 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00018111 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00230548 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,105,780 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 101,105,779.00051607 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.83654738 USD and is down -2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 287 active market(s) with $86,236,758.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

