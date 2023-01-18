Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Short Interest Up 90.7% in December

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 330,900 shares, an increase of 90.7% from the December 15th total of 173,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Babylon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBLN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Babylon during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Babylon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Babylon by 886.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 52,319 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Babylon by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Babylon by 312.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 46,186 shares during the period.

Get Babylon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Babylon to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Babylon from $100.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Babylon from $100.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Babylon Stock Performance

Babylon stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.13. 49,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,635. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38. Babylon has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $179.00.

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.11 million. Babylon had a negative net margin of 61.26% and a negative return on equity of 4,635.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Babylon will post -19.88 EPS for the current year.

About Babylon

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

