Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.78

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.78 and last traded at $22.48, with a volume of 6161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average is $14.34. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.36. Banco Macro had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $603.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.36 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Macro S.A. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0787 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Banco Macro by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Banco Macro by 980.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

