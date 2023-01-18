Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Short Interest Down 57.8% in December

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the December 15th total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Price Performance

Shares of BKHPF stock remained flat at $10.32 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $10.32.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

