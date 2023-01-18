Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.3% of Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,089 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,434,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,464,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,933,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.70. 694,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,144,426. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $270.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.58.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

