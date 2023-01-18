Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,045 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,089 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,434,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after acquiring an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 8.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,464,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 6.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,933,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE BAC opened at $34.52 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $276.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.58.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.