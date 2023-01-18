Banner (BANR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Banner had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $162.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.05 million. On average, analysts expect Banner to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Banner Stock Down 1.2 %

Banner stock opened at $63.70 on Wednesday. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $52.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banner

BANR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Banner to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Banner by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Banner by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

See Also

